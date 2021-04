IPL 2021: WATCH-Rishabh Pant Fluffs an Easy Run Out Chance of Jaydev Unadkat

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant could have sealed the deal for Delhi Capitals but he fluffed an easy run out chance to dismiss Jaydev Unadkat in a game which went down to the wire. RR who were 17/3 at one stage came back strongly in the game thanks to David Miller (62 off 43) and Chris Morris (36* off 18). But once Miller was removed, Capitals were back in the game and could have sealed the match with new man Unadkat in the middle. He gave them ample chance as well when he was found short of crease but Pant fumbled an easy chance and RR put it to their advantage.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 18th over, Morris played a short delivery to deep midwicket and called for a single. Midway he changed his mind and left Unadkat at the other end high and dry. It’s at this point Pant could have affected an easy run out but failed to do so. This was a crucial game for Delhi Capitals as they could have build a momentum in the tournament but now they will have to look for ways to bounceback.

Here’s our match report:

In another last-over finish of IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals held their nerves with David Miller hitting a fifty before Chris Morris stepped up to fire his team to a three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Thursday. Chasing a below-part target of 148, RR made 150/7 in 19.4 overs for their first win of the season.

However, the winners of the inaugural season found themselves in a deep hole when they lost half their side for just 42 by the 10th over. It was thanks to Miller who anchored the chase and kept the innings from exploding. He started cautiously after walking in to bat at no. 5 and along with Rahul Tewatia (19), began rebuilding the innings with the pair adding 48 runs for the sixth wicket before being separated.

