IPL 2021: WATCH - Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia Unleash the 'Selfie' Celebration in RR v KKR Match

T20 cricket, and the IPL in specific, has seen plenty of fresh and innovative celebrations on the field. Rajasthan Royals players Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia added to the list with a ‘selfie’ celebration after the former took a couple of catches in the IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

After catching Rahul Tripathi in the deep in the 16th over, Parag unleashed his new celebration; he took out an imaginary phone from his pocket, got close to Tewatia and took an imaginary selfie. He repeated the act later in the 20th over when he caught Pat Cummins. This time, he handed over the ‘phone’ to Tewatia.

Meanwhile, Chris Morris took the key wickets of Dinesh Karthik, Russell and Pat Cummins. The KKR trio had given a scare to Chennai Super Kings bowlers in the last match as they took the total to 202 from 31/5.

However, all three failed on Saturday night at the Wankhede Stadium as Morris had them caught in the deep.

“We have done quite a lot of homework. He (Russell) got a 20-ball fifty in the last game, so he is hitting the ball sweet and you have to be lucky and today I got lucky. Sometimes you have to hope that the guy mishits the ball,” said Morris, who was bought for Rs 16.25 at the mini-auction ahead of this season.

Morris was happy that his side rebounded after poor outing in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where they couldn’t take a single wicket.

RCB romped to a 10-wicket win, as openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal added unbeaten 181 for the first wicket.

“It was good. We obviously took a pasting in the last game against a very good team and on a good surface. So to come out today and restrict them to that total is quite pleasing,” said Morris.

“When a guy gets a hundred and the other an 80, you just have to take your hat off and say well played. This happens in T20, it is a rude game and last game was rude but today we looked to enjoy ourselves, we were a lot more louder today and had a lot more smiles in the field,” he added before saying that they are getting their motivation from what is happening around the world due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our main motivation is what’s happening around the world and we are privileged to entertain people. It is quite a big responsibility for us to put up entertainment for people watching at home.”

