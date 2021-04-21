IPL 2021: WATCH - Rohit Sharma Wows Fans with Single-handed Six in MI vs DC Clash

Even though it wasn’t a great outing for Mumbai Indians, against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, but skipper Rohit Sharma looked in sublime form and good for a big one. Unfortunately, he got for 44 from just 30 balls, but not before he treated fans with three sixes. The hitman also managed to play an outrageous single-handed shot off R Ashwin, that went through the covers for a six.

Rohit was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate. An IPL media advisory read, “Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20.

Meanwhile, Rohit admitted that batting has led to the downfall of the team. “After the start we got, we should have batted better in the middle overs. It is happening time and again. We aren’t able to capitalise on our starts and we need to understand that as a batting unit,” said Sharma after the match.

MI have struggled in the middle overs of the previous matches also but their bowling as well as rash batting from their opposition had helped them win two of the last three matches.

Sharma, however, refused to blame dew.

“Dew isn’t the factor. We need to play smart cricket to win games which we didn’t do today. We knew dew would come in but we have seen that it’s not all that difficult to grip the ball in the last few games,” he said.

DC batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 45 to top-score in the match, said dew did play a role.

“We knew that it would be tough for them when the ball gets wet, the spinners would find it hard, wanted to keep the partnerships going,” said Dhawan.

