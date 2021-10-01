IPL 2021: Watch - RR’s Mustafizur Rahman superb fielding effort denies a near-certain six to RCB

In just over 12 days and 14 matches into the second phase of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition, fans around the world have witnessed some significant action in the 14th season of franchise cricket’s biggest extravaganza currently underway in the UAE. Players across teams have pulled off some astonishing performances in the past two weeks in each department. While batting and bowling performances continue to light-up the sporting venues, the fielding aspect of the game too has been exceptional this season.

One such instance of exceptional fielding effort was seen during the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers (RCB) match in Dubai on Wednesday. The match between the Royals’ teams eventually ended in a seven-wicket heartbreak and further diminishing playoff spot for the Sanju Samson-led side. However, there was a moment of inspiration for the Men in Pink, as teammate Mustafizur Rahman’s superb fielding effort saved a certain six on the boundary line.

The Bangladesh front-line bowler is currently plying his trade for Rajasthan in the IPL 2021. The left-arm pacer isn’t among the most athletic fielders however, he won many hearts with his incredible piece of fielding. It was in the ninth over of RCB’s run-chase when the mercurial Glenn Maxwell pulled a delivery from Kartik Tyagi towards fine-leg. The ball looked to be crossing over the fence for a six, but ‘The Fizz’ had other ideas. Rahman anticipated the trajectory of the ball and timed his jump to perfection as his one-handed staggering effort saved a guaranteed six.

Although there was no one near Rahman for him to throw the ball back into play, the 26-year-old picked himself instantly to send it back to his wicketkeeper-captain. Rahman’s exceptional effort did save his team five runs and it could have made a huge difference if the match was a bit closer.

Watch it here:

Apart from his superb fielding that garnered immense praise from his teammates, Rahman was also the most successful bowler for his side with two wickets while others went wicketless.

Meanwhile, RR are currently in seventh place in the IPL 2021 points table with just eight points from 11 games. They need to win all their remaining matches to have any chance of making the playoffs. The IPL inaugural champions take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, October 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here