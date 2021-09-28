IPL 2021: WATCH-Saurabh Tiwary Hit by Arshdeep Singh's Wild Throw; Pacer Apologises

Mumbai Indians’ batter Saurabh Tiwary was hit by Arshdeep Singh in the heat of the moment, unfortunately it hit the 31-year-old on the genitals, rendering him inactive for a few minutes. The incident happened in the 11th over the match when Arshdeep, the bowler collected the ball and took an aim at Tiwary despite the batter pointing at him not to do so. Tiwary was quick to show his discomfort as the support staff from Mumbai Indians rushed to the field.

This act could dock the spirit of cricket points of Punjab Kings who are not doing well on the field. The bowler, however, quickly apologised to Tiwary who can be seen having a laugh. Meanwhile, for the very first time the last two league games of IPL 2021 will be played at the same time. The norm till date has been one game at 3:30 PM IST followed by evening match at 7:30 pm but the games will start at same time in order to avoid giving any unfair advantage to any team in case the last match has an outfit which has mathematical chance of qualification.

Kieron Pollard has become the only cricketer to complete a double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in T20 cricket. Pollard, who plays for Mumbai Indians, achieved the feat against Punjab Kings. The West Indian managed to remove KL Rahul and his own compatriot Chris Gayle to achieve this feat in space of few balls. Pollard was handed the over at a stage when Mumbai were struggling to get quick wickets. They had removed Mandeep Singh, but the big fish: KL Rahul was looking good. Kudos to Pollard, Mumbai triggered a mini collapse in Punjab ranks as they were reduced to 50/4.

