- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Watch Shikhar Dhawan Trying to Coax R Ashwin Into Doing 'Vaathi Coming' Dance Step
In the video, Ashwin is even heard telling his DC teammates, "Maine do baar kiya hai (I have done it twice)."
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 13, 2021, 9:34 AM IST
The Vaathi Coming shoulder drop dance step has been in vogue ever since the song released and it seems that the Indian cricketer Ravinchandran Ashwin has a deep liking for the dance step. Ashwin is with Delhi Capitals squad for the ongoing IPL 2021. He has twice uploaded videos of him doing the ‘shoulder drop’ step, but he wasn’t getting coaxed into doing it for the third time when asked by his team mate.
Delhi Capitals has posted a video on their social media handles in which it can be seen that Shikhar Dhawan, with a helping hand from Prithvi Shaw, is trying to do his best to get Ashwin to do the dance step.
This is a petition for @ashwinravi99 and @SDhawan25 to do the #VaathiComing shoulder drop together 🤩
1 comment = 1 signature 😉#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCAllAccess @OctaFX @TajMahalMumbai @y_umesh @PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/bz4TSXWxjZ
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 12, 2021
Ashwin, off-spinner, stands his ground and manages to hold off his persuaders, at least for the time being. In the video, Ashwin is even heard telling his DC teammates,”Maine do baar kiya hai (I have done it twice).”
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Following their big victory over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in their first match of the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals players seem to be in a buoyant mood.The win is considered as a good start to the tournament. The team will be without regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the entire tournament this year due to an injury. Rishabh Pant has been given the responsibility of leading the team in Iyer’s absence.
The IPL 2020 runners-up made short work of CSK’s score of 188/7 on Saturday. Chasing such a big total, Shaw and Dhawan played good cricket and made mince meat of CSK bowlers.
The duo put on 138-run partnership for the opening wicket with Shaw blasting a 38-ball 72 while Dhawan scored 85 off 54 balls. DC overhauled the target with seven wickets remaining and eight balls to spare and clinched their first victory in IPL 2021.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule