IPL 2021: Watch Shikhar Dhawan Trying to Coax R Ashwin Into Doing 'Vaathi Coming' Dance Step

The Vaathi Coming shoulder drop dance step has been in vogue ever since the song released and it seems that the Indian cricketer Ravinchandran Ashwin has a deep liking for the dance step. Ashwin is with Delhi Capitals squad for the ongoing IPL 2021. He has twice uploaded videos of him doing the ‘shoulder drop’ step, but he wasn’t getting coaxed into doing it for the third time when asked by his team mate.

Delhi Capitals has posted a video on their social media handles in which it can be seen that Shikhar Dhawan, with a helping hand from Prithvi Shaw, is trying to do his best to get Ashwin to do the dance step.

Ashwin, off-spinner, stands his ground and manages to hold off his persuaders, at least for the time being. In the video, Ashwin is even heard telling his DC teammates,”Maine do baar kiya hai (I have done it twice).”

Following their big victory over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in their first match of the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals players seem to be in a buoyant mood.The win is considered as a good start to the tournament. The team will be without regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the entire tournament this year due to an injury. Rishabh Pant has been given the responsibility of leading the team in Iyer’s absence.

The IPL 2020 runners-up made short work of CSK’s score of 188/7 on Saturday. Chasing such a big total, Shaw and Dhawan played good cricket and made mince meat of CSK bowlers.

The duo put on 138-run partnership for the opening wicket with Shaw blasting a 38-ball 72 while Dhawan scored 85 off 54 balls. DC overhauled the target with seven wickets remaining and eight balls to spare and clinched their first victory in IPL 2021.

