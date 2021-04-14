IPL 2021-WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Turns Hindi Teacher for Kiwi Teammate Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians achieved a special win against Kolkata Knight Riders as they snatched victory from jaws of defeat on a slow turning pitch at Chepauk. Mumbai were on course for a loss when KKR were 84/1 chasing 153 but once they introduced Rahul Chahar into the attack, KKR lost the plot and went onto lose the game. Although the whole team was in an ecstatic mood, it was Suryakumar Yadav who had a fun session with his colleague Trent Boult where he put his Hindi skills to test. WATCH:

After making his India debut, Suryakumar Yadav has been in the form of his life. He has been hammering the bowlers out of the park occasionally but what he did against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai last night, was something out of the blue. He slammed Aussie speedster Pat Cummins out of the park as he executed a superb shot to bring up another fifty in IPL. He walked across his stumps and picked it up over Long On which landed on the top-tier of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

This shocked a lot of players in the vicinity but it was Hardik Pandya, his colleague, who was absolutely taken aback by the shear magnanimous nature of it. Yadav went onto slam 56 off 36 balls and ended up giving MI the push on a slow wicket of Chepauk where the run-making does take some effort.

