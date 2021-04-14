- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021-WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Turns Hindi Teacher for Kiwi Teammate Trent Boult
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by ten runs in IPL game five at Chepauk.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 14, 2021, 12:20 PM IST
Mumbai Indians achieved a special win against Kolkata Knight Riders as they snatched victory from jaws of defeat on a slow turning pitch at Chepauk. Mumbai were on course for a loss when KKR were 84/1 chasing 153 but once they introduced Rahul Chahar into the attack, KKR lost the plot and went onto lose the game. Although the whole team was in an ecstatic mood, it was Suryakumar Yadav who had a fun session with his colleague Trent Boult where he put his Hindi skills to test. WATCH:
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
When SKY meets Thunder Boult ⚡️⚡️
Batting brilliance, last-over nerves & some fun in Hindi. 😎😎 #VIVOIPL #KKRvMI @Vivo_India @mipaltan
This @trent_boult–@surya_14kumar interview by @28anand has it all. 👌👌
Watch the full interview here 🎥👇 https://t.co/KMu8KcifQ3 pic.twitter.com/jJTTtaIxxM
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021
After making his India debut, Suryakumar Yadav has been in the form of his life. He has been hammering the bowlers out of the park occasionally but what he did against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai last night, was something out of the blue. He slammed Aussie speedster Pat Cummins out of the park as he executed a superb shot to bring up another fifty in IPL. He walked across his stumps and picked it up over Long On which landed on the top-tier of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
This shocked a lot of players in the vicinity but it was Hardik Pandya, his colleague, who was absolutely taken aback by the shear magnanimous nature of it. Yadav went onto slam 56 off 36 balls and ended up giving MI the push on a slow wicket of Chepauk where the run-making does take some effort.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule