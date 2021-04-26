IPL 2021: WATCH - The Best of Behind The Scenes

This year’s IPL is creating a buzz with their behind-the-scenes-green-room moments as well. The 8 teams, namely Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and their social media handles have gone all tech-savvy and are pouring umpteen quirky, full of wit and buffoonery videos for fanfam. Listed below are some such moments:

1.) We begin with the hilarious Yuzvendra Chahal and his net practice, the caption reads “the back-up opener for the season”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

2.) The next to follow is the Universe Boss and his happy mood after their victory over MI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

3.) Back to Yuzvendra and his “BOLD DIARIES-The Yuzi Chahal Show”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

4.) Sunrises and their green room tete-tete after the much-awaited win over PBKS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SunRisers Hyderabad (@sunrisershyd)

5.) Can you catch Jaddu while captured in a slo-mo..?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

6.) Watch Sam Curran react to memes as he is updated with “Currant Affairs”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

7.) A rendezvous with DC’s Steve Smith sharing his strategies for the match to follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Capitals (@delhicapitals)

8.) Watch “Catches win Matches” in KKR style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

The extended family is over the moon as they are connecting with their favorites at an augmented level and the demand for more such content is soaring high. The snap below reads “we want more dressing room videos and other post-match segments. Who’s with me?”

With social media expanding day by day, cricket is more than just bat and ball now, it is more than ever human emotions clubbed with loads of good cricket. Stay tuned for more such insider collage.

