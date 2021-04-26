T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021: WATCH - The Best of Behind The Scenes

IPL 2021: WATCH - The Best of Behind The Scenes

The 8 teams have gone all tech-savvy and are pouring umpteen quirky, full of wit and buffoonery videos for fanfam to relish, enjoy and make connection on a deeper level

This year’s IPL is creating a buzz with their behind-the-scenes-green-room moments as well. The 8 teams, namely Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad,  Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and their social media handles have gone all tech-savvy and are pouring umpteen quirky, full of wit and buffoonery videos for fanfam. Listed below are some such moments:

1.) We begin with the hilarious Yuzvendra Chahal and his net practice, the caption reads “the back-up opener for the season”.

2.) The next to follow is the Universe Boss and his happy mood after their victory over MI

3.) Back to Yuzvendra and his “BOLD DIARIES-The Yuzi Chahal Show”

4.) Sunrises and their green room tete-tete  after the much-awaited win over PBKS

5.) Can you catch Jaddu while captured in a slo-mo..?

6.) Watch Sam Curran react to memes as he is updated with “Currant Affairs”

7.) A rendezvous with DC’s Steve Smith sharing his strategies for the match to follow.

8.) Watch “Catches win Matches” in KKR style

The extended family is over the moon as they are connecting with their favorites at an augmented level and the demand for more such content is soaring high. The snap below reads “we want more dressing room videos and other post-match segments. Who’s with me?”

With social media expanding day by day, cricket is more than just bat and ball now, it is more than ever human emotions clubbed with loads of good cricket. Stay tuned for more such insider collage.

