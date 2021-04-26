- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
PUN
KOL126/5(20.0) RR 6.15
Kolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
DEL
HYD159/7(20.0) RR 7.95
Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: WATCH - The Best of Behind The Scenes
The 8 teams have gone all tech-savvy and are pouring umpteen quirky, full of wit and buffoonery videos for fanfam to relish, enjoy and make connection on a deeper level
- Shaista Fatima
- Updated: April 26, 2021, 7:01 PM IST
This year’s IPL is creating a buzz with their behind-the-scenes-green-room moments as well. The 8 teams, namely Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and their social media handles have gone all tech-savvy and are pouring umpteen quirky, full of wit and buffoonery videos for fanfam. Listed below are some such moments:
1.) We begin with the hilarious Yuzvendra Chahal and his net practice, the caption reads “the back-up opener for the season”.
View this post on Instagram
2.) The next to follow is the Universe Boss and his happy mood after their victory over MI
View this post on Instagram
3.) Back to Yuzvendra and his “BOLD DIARIES-The Yuzi Chahal Show”
View this post on Instagram
4.) Sunrises and their green room tete-tete after the much-awaited win over PBKS
View this post on Instagram
5.) Can you catch Jaddu while captured in a slo-mo..?
View this post on Instagram
6.) Watch Sam Curran react to memes as he is updated with “Currant Affairs”
View this post on Instagram
7.) A rendezvous with DC’s Steve Smith sharing his strategies for the match to follow.
View this post on Instagram
8.) Watch “Catches win Matches” in KKR style
View this post on Instagram
The extended family is over the moon as they are connecting with their favorites at an augmented level and the demand for more such content is soaring high. The snap below reads “we want more dressing room videos and other post-match segments. Who’s with me?”
With social media expanding day by day, cricket is more than just bat and ball now, it is more than ever human emotions clubbed with loads of good cricket. Stay tuned for more such insider collage.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule