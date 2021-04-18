IPL 2021- WATCH: Trent Boult's Rare Mistake Leaves Jimmy Neesham in Splits

Mumbai Indians’ Kiwi seamer Trent Boult bowled brilliantly as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 clash at Chepauk. It was a tight game and SRH were onto another choke as they went onto lose the game by 13 runs. Boult himself bowled brilliantly, picking up three wickets for just 28 runs. But he made one mistake on the field and was quickly ridiculed by his Kiwi teammate James Neesham. Boult was fielding outside the circle and tried to stop a drive hit by SRH’s David Warner. He tried everything to stop the ball but ended up losing his balance. This triggered his NZ teammate James Neesham who couldn’t hold himself and ridiculed him on Twitter.

Everyone send me their best GIF of Boulty falling over in the field tonight please 😂😂😂😂😂 @mipaltan — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 17, 2021

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad choked yet again. This was a similar performance to the one they dished out Royal Challengers Bangalore on the same pitch. SRH skipper David Warner disappointed again and he let loose.

“I don’t know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. Two of us were set but it proves that if you don’t bat deep, you can’t win. If you get a partnership and if there is one person at the end, you can chase it down,” said a disappointed Warner after the match.“These scores are very chase-able, it’s just poor batting. The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle. The bowlers have been fantastic,” he added.

