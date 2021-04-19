IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal Interviews "Mr 360" AB De Villiers After RCB Defeats KKR, Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers exclaimed that he enjoys playing with Glenn Maxwell as both of them are similar kind of players who always want to have an impact on the game. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers’ knocks of 78 and 76 not out, respectively They were backed up by a good bowling line-up as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021 – Glenn Maxwell Has Taken to RCB Like Duck to Water: Virat Kohli

“I have worked really hard in the last few months. I did not expect to be playing really good cricket at the moment but I am very happy, I always give my best shot when I play for RCB,” AB de Villiers told Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of IPL.

“It was a very hot day, we lost couple of wickets early but I am very happy that we came through. I laid out a good foundation and then their leg-spinner (Varun Chakravarthy) came on, I sensed he was bowling defensively and I realised that was my moment,” said De Villiers.

“When Russell came on, he was stuck with wide deliveries, I opened up and it put him under pressure. When I came out to bat, I realised Maxwell was tired and he told me that he does not want to run much. To be honest, we enjoy playing together. We are similar players with a lot of energy and we love having an impact for the team,” AB De added.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

“When I came out to bat, the thought was to get a base together and get a partnership going. I knew if we get a partnership, we will sense a weakness somewhere which we did,” he further added.

Andre Russell played an inning of 31 runs for KKR, but in the end, RCB managed to turn the match in their favour by recording their third victory in a row this season. This is the first time that RCB have managed to win their first three games in an IPL season.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here