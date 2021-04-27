T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021
IPL 2021: We Always had Batting Depth, Now We Have a lot of Bowling Options Too-Virat Kohli

RCB now go top of the IPL league standings as they best DC by two runs.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli was absolutely delighted as they went top of the table beating Delhi Capitals by hust two runs in a thrilling game. After the game he praised his bowlers and especially Mohammed Siraj for bowling a fine final over where DC needed just two runs for a win. Siraj bowled brilliantly, giving just two runs in the first three balls.

“At one stage I thought it was getting away, but Siraj’s final over gave us confidence and we thought he would manage a professional and clincal job. If there weren’t fielding lapses it wasn’t going to go this far anyway,” said Kohli. He added that sandstorm during the mid-innings break removed the dew and hence favoured the fielding side.

“We lost wickets but AB went berserk and then in the last few overs while bowling Hetmyer got hold of a few, otherwise we were in control. There was no dew tonight thanks to that sandstorm, and we bowled with a dry ball, so that made a difference. Maxi is still not bowling, he’s the 7th option, so we have enough options to do the job for us. We always had batting depth, but now we have a lot of bowling options too.”

“I choose to be optimistic, but captaining for too long does make you nervous. I invariably go with the gut feel of the bowler. AB doesn’t like me saying this, but he hasn’t played competitive cricket for 5 months, and given that, AB’s innings was absolutely top-notch as he has done time and again for us,” he added.

