IPL 2021: 'We Appreciate Players Who Don't Get Regular Chances' - MS Dhoni Explains CSK's Mantra
CSK captain MS Dhoni said a lot of credit for their success should go to the non regulars in the squad,
- Karthik Lakshmanan
- Updated: April 28, 2021, 11:55 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings are not a team that makes too many changes to their team combination, which is evident from the fact that they have used only 13 players in their first six matches of IPL 2021. CSK captain MS Dhoni said a lot of credit for their success should go to the non regulars in the squad, for maintaining a healthy atmosphere in the dressing room.
Speaking after a comfortable seven wicket win over SRH on Wednesday in Delhi, Dhoni said:
“Last 8-10 years we’ve not changed lot of players so they know our approach. Also we appreciate the players not playing a lot. Only way you can put it forward is having those nice interactions. You might be feeling why a player is getting a lot chances, it’s natural. But we tell them you too will get your chance,” he said.
‘I Take Full Responsibility for My Slow Knock,’ Says SRH Captain David Warner
“Just try to have the faith and frame of mind where if you get the opportunity you’ll be ready. Keeping the dressing room atmosphere healthy is important. It’s not an easy thing. When you’re at the top level you want to play. Have to give extra credit to the players who’ve not played so far.”
CSK have now won five in a row, much different from last year when they had a poor start to the tournament. Dhoni said addressing key issues in the playing XI early contributed to their success this year.
“Addressing the problem. Whenever you start the tournament, you may or may not face issues in playing XI. The earlier you settle the better. Another factor was 5-6 months we were out of cricket (in 2020). Nothing was allowed. It’s not that you could go on your own and practice. That also makes it difficult. Change of quarantine, it was slightly longer. Quite a few factors could have contributed to that.
“Overall if I have to sum it up nicely, the players have taken more responsibility this year. You will be facing adverse things but ultimately it boils down to how each individual rises to the occassion and gives the extra 10 percent for the team.”
Talking about the match, Dhoni lauded his openers RUturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis for their half-ceturies while chasing 172.
“The batting was superb. But that doesn’t mean the bowling was not good. It was a surprisingly good wicket. Whenever we come to Delhi we never expect a wicket like this. It was coming on nicely, there was nothing for the spinners as well. Good thing was there was no dew. Last night we felt some dew, thought 170 was just below par if there’s no dew. Brilliant opening partnership. “
