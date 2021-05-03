- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021-We are Always Available: Graeme Smith Assures Help to South Africans in India
While there are no Proteas players in KKR, du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir play for Chennai, whose bowling coach L Balaji and a bus driver has tested positive.
- Cricketnext Staff PTI
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 10:38 PM IST
South Africa’s Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said the country’s cricket board is always there to help but it is up to the cricketers to decide if they want to continue playing in the IPL after it has been hit by the COVID-19 storm on Monday.A COVID-19 outbreak left the star-sprinkled IPL on tenterhooks as Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while cases also came to light in the Chennai Super Kings camp.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
“We’ve offered support to the players and made ourselves available to them should there be any concerns,” Cricket SA’s Director of Cricket Graeme Smith was quoted as saying by iol.co.za.”Ultimately, it is in their hands to make a choice (about their continued participation).”As many as 11 South African players, including white-ball skipper Quinton de Kock, pacer Kagiso Rabada and former captain Faf du Plessis, are currently participating in the IPL for various teams.
Also read: KL Rahul Undergoes Successful Surgery for Acute Appendicitis
While there are no Proteas players in KKR, du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir play for Chennai, whose bowling coach L Balaji and a bus driver has tested positive.Many countries, including Australia and New Zealand, have banned flights from India but South Africa has still kept its borders open with travellers needing to submit a negative test report within 72 hours of travelling.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule