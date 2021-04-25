IPL 2021: We are Feeling the Hurt for Everyone Around the World-Chris Morris

With Pandemic raging across his adjacent surroundings, the most expensive cricketer of IPL 2021 Chris Morris made his intentions clear that he wants to provide some succour to millions of cricket fans in India who are hit hard by the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. As per official records, India recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

“As a team, we have been talking about it quite a lot over the last two days. We have seen how badly this pandemic has taken over the specific parts, if not the entire country. So as a team, we just want to say the heroes out there, the frontline workers all over the world, to be doing what they are doing day in and day out for 24 hours a day is just incredible. As a team, we are feeling the hurt for everyone around the world,” said Morris while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

“It is quite difficult to comprehend what is happening. It is a responsibility for us to play with smiles on our faces because we have a reason to smile. We hopefully get to keep people happy on the other side of the screen. Whether we winning or losing, it is an opportunity to keep people smiling, if that gives people a reason to smile, then we are doing well as a sport,” he added.

Earlier in the night Rajasthan Royals beat KKR by six wickets in their IPL encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

“As a team we had a good discussion on what was our motivation. The first seven overs, we were having an absolute blast, it was very entertaining. The guys had a good time. I think of all us are leaders in the game, Chetan Sakariya is in his first IPL. We are all leaders in our own way in terms of bowling attack. We have a lot of cool heads, we have got Rahul Tewatia, whoever is on the field can come and give you advice,” he added.

