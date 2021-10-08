IPL 2021: 'We are Going to Miss You'-David Warner Pens Down Moving Insta Post for Sunrisers Hyderabad Fans

David Warner has penned down an emotional note on Instagram as he parts ways with SRH, thanking the fans for their support. Warner was at the forefront of poor performance by SRH in the first half of the IPL with he being axed from not only captaincy but playing eleven. Things didn’t improve for this classy left-hander as he was dropped again during the UAE leg with Kane Williamson at the helm. He was also seen cheering from the stands only recently.

“Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can’t thank you all enough for the support shown. It’s been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad One last effort today," Warner wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner was at the helm when SRH won their only IPL trophy in 2016. He has accounted for has 4014 runs for the franchise. There are high chances that the franchise won’t retain him.

Coming back to SRH, Manish Pandey was named team skipper in place of Kane Williamson for the final league game against Mumbai Indians. Fans were surprised to find out that it was Pandey who walked out with Rohit Sharma when the toss happened. This is the first time Manish Pandey is captaining a side in IPL. Williamson had a niggle and therefore Pandey gets the promotion. Besides Mohammad Nabi too is making an appearance, he replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.This is the third time that Hyderabad have fielded a new skipper in the entire tournament. Remember, it was in April that IPL begun in India with David Warner at the top.

