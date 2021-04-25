- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
DEL
HYD159/7(20.0) RR 7.95
Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended191/4(20.0) RR 9.55
CHE
BLR122/9(20.0) RR 9.55
Chennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: We Are Not Doing Anything Drastically Different from Last Year - MS Dhoni
The extra runs from Ravindra Jadeja in the last over helped win Sunday's Indian Premier League match, said CSK captain MS Dhoni.
- IANS
- Updated: April 25, 2021, 9:51 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were looking at a par total of 165 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the extra runs from Ravindra Jadeja in the last over helped win Sunday’s Indian Premier League match, said CSK captain MS Dhoni.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Jadeja, who scored 62 off just 28 balls, smashed 37 runs off the last over to propel CSK to 191/4 wickets and then took three wickets to lead them to a 69-run win.
“Jaddu is somebody who can change the game on his own. In the last few years, we’ve seen significant change in his batting and it’s worth it to give him that extra bit of time, extra deliveries. The bowlers have found it difficult to contain left-handers, and that helps as well. You can’t really predict the quantum of victory,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation ceremony.
ALSO READ| IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja Smashes Harshal Patel for 37 Runs, Joint Most-Expensive Over in IPL History
“When we started, we had the conversation about whether to bat or bowl. It’s a good wicket but I felt the spinners had something up their sleeves and I felt that extra few runs Jadeja made helped; 165 would have been par, and once you get 25 extra the opposition has to come a little harder,” he said.
The win helped CSK displace RCB from the top of the points table. While CSK have got to a better start than they did last season, in which they failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time, Dhoni said they aren’t doing anything too different from last year.
“We’re not doing anything drastically different from what we did last year. Me and (head coach Stephen) Fleming, we keep saying that we focus on the process. You gain more respect if you keep following your path when you’re under pressure. I think that is something that gave a lot of confidence to the players. Credit to the players. Everybody would have felt the pressure in the first game because it was a lean season,” said Dhoni.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule