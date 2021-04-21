- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: We Are Trying to Groom Lalit Yadav, He Can Do Wonders: DC Captain Rishabh Pant
After a rare win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant lauded his main spinner Amit Mishra and upcoming allrounder Lalit Yadav
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 21, 2021, 12:22 AM IST
After a rare win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant lauded his main spinner Amit Mishra and upcoming allrounder Lalit Yadav for their performances in the match in Chennai.
Mishra picked up 4 for 24 to restrict MI to 137 for 9. Lalit Yadav, who bowled a spell of 4-0-17-1, followed it up with a measured 22* batting at No. 4.
Lalit was sent above Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer.
“When we started we were little under pressure. Mishy bhai got us into the game. Bowlers did a great job to restrict them to 136. We just wanted to keep it simple and we wanted to restrict them to at least 140-150.
“Lalit Yadav is a great Indian player we’re trying to groom. Can do wonders on pitches like these. What we’ve learnt is if you keep wickets in hand you can chase any target.”
Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan, who made 45 off 42, said:
“Totally opposite (conditions) to Wankhede, feeling great to win in Chennai, feels good when you can beat a team like Mumbai Indians, the confidence level will naturally go high.
“We knew that it would be tough for them when the ball gets wet, the spinners would find it hard, wanted to keep the partnerships going, strung together a good stand with Lalit (Yadav), a bit disappointed at not having finished it off. But glad that we ended up winning the game, the way we played, I think we deserved to win.”
