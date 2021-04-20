IPL 2021 - We Don't Want to Risk an Injury: Mahela Jayawardene on Why Hardik Pandya is Not Bowling for MI

Hardik Pandya’s shoulder niggle seems to have turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Indian team since due to the injury they have been able to discover a close-in fielder, even though he is not able to bowl for MI.

“We were looking forward to him bowling this season as he didn’t bowl in last year’s IPL after coming from an injury and he wasn’t ready. In his last ODI match against England, I believe Hardik picked up a niggle so we don’t want to risk an injury,” Jayawardene explained.

“We want to be sure that he is comfortable in bowling so hopefully in the next few weeks with a bit of work and all that you might see him bowling, we would love to see him bowling but as soon as the niggle goes off and he is comfortable in bowling we could utilise that asset as well,”

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Hardik, who would normally field in the outfield has been put inside the 30-yard circle where he has excelled. Against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), he got two direct hits to get David Warner and Abdul Samad at moments when SRH were either in a dominant position or making a match of it.

Also Read: WATCH – Hardik, Krunal, Natasa Stankovic & Pankhuri Sharma’s ‘The Pandya Swag’

Both run outs proved crucial as MI won the match by 13 runs.

Hardik’s evolution as a close-in fielder has provided India with strong options in the 30-yard circle.

With Ravindra Jadeja already established as a great fielder in the circle, India’s fielding in the circle will be a joy to watch and something similar to what it was when Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif would field.

Jadeja had on Friday caught Punjab Kings (PBKS) by surprise as he dismissed KL Rahul with a direct hit while having a single stump to aim at from backward point. Jadeja then took a diving catch of Gayle at backward point to leave PBKS struggling at 19/3 and a position from where they could never recover.

Also Read: From One Legend to Another – AR Rahman Dedicates Special Song to CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

PBKS head coach Anil Kumble shook his head in astonishment and pace bowler Deepak Chahar later said he would love to have 11 Jaddus (Jadejas) in the line-up.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene too was impressed with the way Hardik has turned up as a fielder.

“We have always used Hardik on the boundary, because of his speed, throwing arm and catching ability. He has had niggle in the shoulder for the last few games so we kept him in the 30-yard circle and he proved his value by picking run-outs because he is agile. He is a good mover between short distances. Obviously, it is great. Probably going forward, we will make him stay longer inside the circle before sending him out,” said Jayawardene while speaking to the media.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here