IPL 2021: We Have Talent in KKR Squad, But Talent Only Gets You So Far - Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan rued an all-round poor effort from the team as they lost by seven wickets to Delhi Capitals. KKR managed only 154 with the bat at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, before DC chased it down in 16.3 overs. Prithvi Shaw slammed 82 off 41 balls, making light work of the chase.

Morgan said KKR’s batsmen were slow at the top, and lost crucial wickets in the middle overs.

“Yeah, very disappointed. We were quite slow off the blocks, and lost wickets in the middle. Andre got us to 150, but we were slow with the ball again,” he said at the post-match presentation. “Throughout the tournament so far we’ve struggled to combine batting and bowling in one match.”

With the ball, KKR started on a poor note with Shivam Mavi conceding 25 in the first over, six of them boundaries to Shaw. Morgan said they might go back to Pat Cummins with the new ball in the upcoming matches.

“Cummins has been bowled earlier with the new ball,” he said. Mavi bowled four on the trot last game and bowled well. Moving forward, we need our big-name players to get into the action.

“You need to be honest and realistic. Otherwise you are doing a disservice to the guys in the change room. Hopefully, we can turn things around. We have a huge amount of talent in the squad, but talent only gets you so far. You need to turn it into performance, which we haven’t done.”

DC captain Rishabh Pant said they saw the game as an opportunity to improve their net run-rate, after the 13th over.

“He’s a talented player, we all know that. But if you give him confidence he can do wonders,” he said of Shaw. “Was only telling him to play the normal game, and that the others will finish the match quickly.

“In this kind of match we can afford to think of run rate. Only thing we talk with youngsters is just enjoy cricket, do your best. Lalit is an allrounder. Hasn’t got a chance to bat but he’ll learn. Last match we only lost by one run, so as a team we talk about we don’t have to change anything. Definitely enjoying captaincy, will enjoy if we get the results.”

