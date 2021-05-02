- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
CHE
MUM219/6(20.0) RR 10.9
Mumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: 'We Just Could Not Shut Down Pollard,' Says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming
Despite taking a one-run loss against Mumbai Indians, CSK coach Stephen Fleming defended the hard-fought performance of his team Saturday
- PTI
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming says they played incredibly well but could not “shut down” Kieron Pollard whose individual brilliance led Mumbai Indians to a sensational victory in a high-scoring thriller in IPL.
Pollard plundered eight sixes and four fours in his sensational 34-ball 87-run knock that helped Mumbai Indians overhaul a stiff 219-run target on Saturday night.
IPL 2021 | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE
The four-wicket defeat displaced CSK from the top spot in the points table and also and also ended their five-match winning streak but Fleming said they do not feel any psychological pressure.
“We seem to play incredibly well and this one was Pollard’s probably best innings that he has played in the IPL for a long-time,” Fleming said at the post-match press conference.
“If you look at it, he (Pollard) was the mainstay. We did a lot of good things around him (but) we just couldn’t shut him down. So, from the team point of view, we again got up and passed 200 as a batting unit, we got some wickets and put pressure on them and we were undone by a fine innings today in the end,” Fleming added.
IPL 2021: Pandya Brothers Spill Beans About ‘Big Man’ Keiron Pollard, Reveal When he is the Happiest
The former New Zealand skipper said his team can get better but did not read much into the defeat against MI.
“We had our chances, no doubt about it and that’s the fine margins that the IPL is about. We can get better, we have done pretty well but we are also pretty confident going into the next game and it is just the nature of the tournament, you kind of get beaten,” Fleming said.
The coach also defended Ravindra Jadeja’s sedate a-run-a-ball 22-run knock.
“He just didn’t get a way. But at the other end there was high scoring. So sometimes it works that way that you have one person going incredibly well, the other person turns over the strike.
“So we looked at the partnership rather than (an individual). The last five-10 overs were very good,” he said.
Chennai Super Kings next play Rajasthan Royals on May 5 at the same venue.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule