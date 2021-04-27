IPL 2021: 'We Know the Horrific Nature of What's Happening Outside the Bubble' - Eoin Morgan

KKR captain Eoin Morgan and his team came back to a bit of form in the game against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. KKR kept PBKS to 123 for 9, after which Morgan took them home with an unbeaten 47. Morgan was a pleased man and lauded his bowlers for setting up the win.

“Wins haven’t been easy to come by. Have worked incredibly hard. Nice to lead the team. We’ve worked incredibly hard, but didn’t perform as well as we would have liked initially. Today our performance was really, really impressive, especially from our bowlers and the way we started and kept the pressure throughout.

“On a wicket like that, in 12th or 13th over the ball continued to slide on and got better and better,” Morgan said in the post-match presentation.”

One of the star bowlers was Shivam Mavi, who bowled four overs straight with the new ball conceding 1 for 13 including the wicket of Chris Gayle for 0 (1).

“Mavi was only in his second game this season, and bowling four together is something we don’t do this often. His match-up against Gayle was favourable. He had started well last game so huge credit to him,” he said.

“The advantage we have over most spinners is we have variation spinners with drift and turn, and today they were exceptional.

“Still a lot of time to go in the tournament, we can’t take it for granted.”

Morgan also spoke about the pandemic and the COVID-19 crisis in India, saying:

“It’s challenging and things have to be managed for the players and staff, and we know the horrific nature of what’s happening outside the bubble. We try and lend our support and we’ve seen how devastating it is not only in India but around the world. If you’re going out stay safe, wear a mask, maintain social distance. We’ve seen huge amounts of tough times, even at home. On behalf of KKR we wish everyone well. We can stick together, we can beat this thing.”

