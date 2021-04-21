IPL 2021: We Lost Earlier Games Due to Carelessness: Jonny Bairstow

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batsman Jonny Bairstow was a relieved man after seeing his team through to their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who made an unbeaten 63 off 56 balls, said that his side had lost the earlier three matches due to carelessness.

The nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings was the first of the season for SRH who had found it difficult to chase down targets in the earlier three matches. SRH had lost those matches despite being in a position to win all of them.

“I am just absolutely over the moon to get over the line. It’s been a tricky start for us. We’ve been very close in most of the games, just haven’t got over the line, probably a bit of carelessness. To be there till the end was really pleasing,” said Bairstow after the match on Wednesday. SRH’s official Twitter handle is all praises for him.

“In each game we have seen, it has gotten harder and harder as the game progressed specially in the second innings. We made sure we made full advantage of the powerplay. Fifty off the first six was pleasing. From there, if you get ahead and if you got people in the end, it’s always handy,” added Bairstow.

“It is great to get off the mark.”

