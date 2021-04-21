- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: We Lost Earlier Games Due to Carelessness: Jonny Bairstow
The wicketkeeper-batsman, who made an unbeaten 63 off 56 balls, said that his side had lost the earlier three matches due to carelessness.
- IANS
- Updated: April 21, 2021, 10:05 PM IST
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batsman Jonny Bairstow was a relieved man after seeing his team through to their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League season.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
The wicketkeeper-batsman, who made an unbeaten 63 off 56 balls, said that his side had lost the earlier three matches due to carelessness.
The nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings was the first of the season for SRH who had found it difficult to chase down targets in the earlier three matches. SRH had lost those matches despite being in a position to win all of them.
Also Read: KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021 Today’s Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad Reaches Fifty
“I am just absolutely over the moon to get over the line. It’s been a tricky start for us. We’ve been very close in most of the games, just haven’t got over the line, probably a bit of carelessness. To be there till the end was really pleasing,” said Bairstow after the match on Wednesday. SRH’s official Twitter handle is all praises for him.
.@jbairstow21‘s fine run continues 🔥#PBKSvSRH #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/DS0DxrYoDv
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 21, 2021
“In each game we have seen, it has gotten harder and harder as the game progressed specially in the second innings. We made sure we made full advantage of the powerplay. Fifty off the first six was pleasing. From there, if you get ahead and if you got people in the end, it’s always handy,” added Bairstow.
“It is great to get off the mark.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule