IPL 2021: We Need to Lift Our Standards, Says Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was once again left to do all the work with the bat as Rajasthan Royals suffered a second straight defeat in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Samson top-scored for RR with a 57-ball 82 in a total of 164/5 with little contribution from the rest of his batters. Then they leaked too many runs in the Powerplay overs with Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jason Roy unleashing a flurry of boundaries to set the base for a comfortable chase.

Samson though thought that RR posted a decent score but admitted they could have scored 10-20 runs more. “It was a decent score. The wicket was sticky, and they were bowling well. We could have got 10 or 20 more actually. The last overs was the difference," Samson said during a post-match interview with the broadcaster.

Individually, it was a terrific game for Samson who jumped to the top of the batting charts and with 433 runs is now the leading run-getter of the season. Apart from the runs, he also effected a stumping, and took an impressive diving catch too to dislodge Roy on 60.

Samson said his team has to raise their standards and not taken even one delivery lightly now. “I wanted to keep going, but we kept losing one or two wickets," Samson said of his innings. “We got the target which we were aiming for after the time-out. We definitely need to work a lot on our batting and bowling… We need to be at our best each and every ball. We need to lift our standards."

It was the sixth defeat overall of the season for RR. And now there are four teams with eight points each now including Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and RR with the fight four the playoffs heating up.

