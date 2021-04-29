IPL 2021: We Needed to Win This Game Badly-Rohit Sharma As Mumbai Indians Snap Losing Streak

Mumbai Indians had lost back-to-back games. The Delhi pitch is also something which hasn’t suited Mumbai. They were playing the catch-up as they took field against RR. This was unknown territory for Mumbai but against all odds the defending champions made it count as they beat the opposition with an over to spare. Rohit Sharma revealed later that MI needed to win this game.

“We needed that win badly after a couple of losses. We did everything right today, right from ball one, and very clinical towards the end as well. Individuals took the responsibilities that were given to them, it was a collective effort,” Rohit said at the presentation ceremony. “Guys were positive as they got to know we were going to Delhi, because it was a good pitch, not like Chennai!”

“There is a lot of discussion that happens around us, because there is a way we want to play. It is very easy to go down when we know they are 110 in 12 overs, it is very easy to lose confidence. But we stuck to our plans. Very happy with Quinny’s knock, we know how good he can be. Not to forget Krunal’s innings as well,” he added.

Earlier Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals with ease as they hunted down a target of 172 runs with more than an over to spare. Mumbai never looked like in trouble and right from ball one they were on the money. Although they lost Rohit Sharma early in the game but Quinton de Kock looked in supreme touch. His bat swing was as immaculate as ever and after a cautious couple of overs, he went after Jaydev Unadkat and his compatriot Chris Morris. As a result MI raced to 82/1 in just nine overs.

