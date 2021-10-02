IPL 2021: We Played Smartly, Says PBKS Captain KL Rahul After Win Over KKR

KL Rahul heaved a sigh of relief at the post-match presentation fully aware of how close Punjab Kings were from losing yet another match in the final over. Needing just five runs from the 20th over against Kolkata Knight Riders, and with the comfort of a set batter in KL Rahul and six wickets remaining, PBKS went over the line but not before some late drama.

First, Rahul holed out off the second delivery after Shahrukh Khan had taken a single to give him the strike. Then, Shakrukh connected his shot well to send the ball flying to deep mid-wicket where fielder Rahul Tripathi got hold of the catch only to tip the ball over the boundary for what proved to be the winning six.

KKR were poor in the field, dropping as many as five catches, which greatly helped PBKS’ cause. “We are used to this (close finishes), but I’ll take the two points," said Rahul at the post-match presentation.

He though praised the team strategy as they pulled things back in the death overs to keep KKR to a manageable score. “We played brilliantly and smartly. We realised it was a decent wicket. We went slightly defensive with the ball. There wasn’t much spin. Wanted to make the batters hit to the bigger side. With the bat also we’ve given clear roles to players," Rahul said.

Rahul was the top-scorer for PBKS, hitting 67 off 55 with four fours and two sixes. He looked set to take his team over the line but fell in the final over. “Obviously (I) want to finish games. Weather’s not been too kind coming straight from England. Win will give us confidence and hopefully we’ll build on it," he said.

Rahul also expressed helplessness at leaving out Indian players from the playing XI. “These are things that kill me as a captain, don’t want to leave out young Indian boys. Chris (Gayle) has left the bubble, so we had to make a few changes to see what would be our best XI," he explained why spinner Harpreet Brar was dropped.

He also had words of praise for Shahrukh whose unbeaten cameo of 22 off 9 proved pivotal in PBKS securing their fifth win of IPL 2021. “Shahrukh worked really well with the batting coaches, asking a lot of questions, and developed a game where he can play at 170-180 (strike-rate) without taking many risks. We know he can hit the ball a long way. He has done that for Tamil Nadu," Rahul said.

He also talked about how the team has taken unnecessary pressure at times. “Often times, we have put pressure on ourselves. Everybody knows we are a far better team. Putting pressure on ourselves is not helping. These four games in the UAE have a perfect example. It is a good learning for a young team like us," he said.

