IPL 2021: We Want to Go One Step Further, That's Delhi Capitals' Goal - Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals (DC) have a squad that can win the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, said assistant coach Mohammad Kaif.

DC finished runners-up last season, losing to Mumbai Indians in the final by five wickets.

“We want to go one step further this year and that’s the Delhi Capitals team goal. We have the players to win the title. We were very close last year and the plus point for this season is that most of the players such as Rishabh Pant have been playing a lot of cricket. They have been in touch with the game and therefore they are in good rhythm going into the IPL,” said Kaif.

The former India batsman attended his first practice session with the team at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai on Saturday.

Kaif, 40, said that the players focused on catching practice during the session.

“The players have been carrying out batting and bowling drills in the last few days. As a coaching group we decided to focus on fielding skills in today’s practice session. The players took some catches under lights. It was a great session. I got to meet many young players in the team and the experienced ones as well. I had a good chat with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane,” he said.

Kaif also said that the coaching staff will chalk out a detailed training plan once head coach Ricky Ponting joins the team after finishing his quarantine.

“I am looking forward to meeting Ricky in person. I have been in touch with him on the phone. We will chalk out a training plan with Ponting for the upcoming days once he joins the team on the field,” said Kaif.