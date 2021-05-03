- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
IPL 2021: We Were 10 Runs Short, Says Mayank Agarwal After PBKS' Loss to DC
Shikhar Dhawan's 47-ball 69 helped a clinical Delhi Capitals ease to a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings.
- IANS
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 6:53 AM IST
Punjab Kings (PBKS) were about 10 runs short and should have scored more in the middle overs against Delhi Capitals (DC), said stand-in captain Mayank Agarwal after their seven-wicket defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.
Agarwal captained the team in place of KL Rahul, who is set to have surgery for acute appendicitis.
“He’s going for surgery. Hopefully, he should be back. Would’ve liked two points but we were 10 short on that wicket and for the kind of powerplay they had, we had to really scramble there,” said Agarwal in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Agarwal won the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 99 off 58 balls.
“One batsman had to bat through and that was the plan, it was my day and tried to get as many as we can. We didn’t get as many in the middle overs but at least ended well. We have to shut this off and turn up next game and put our best foot forward, figure ways how to get those two points,” he said.
Agarwal was unbeaten on 99 off 58 balls on his debut as Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain and led his team to 166/6 in 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.Opener Agarwal became only the second batsman after Suresh Raina in 2013 to end an innings on 99. He hit two fours and a six off the last three balls of the innings and out up a partnership of 52 runs for the third wicket with Dawid Malan (26) and a 41-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shahrukh Khan (4)
