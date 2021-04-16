IPL 2021: We Were 15-20 Runs Short-Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant After Narrow Loss to RR

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has said that they 15-20 runs short as Rajasthan Royals crossed the finish line in a chaotic chase. RR were at one stage 17/3 but David Miller and Chris Morris combined well to take their team home in a tight finish.“The bowlers did a good job at the start, but we let them get over us in the end. We could have bowled a bit better. It’s part and parcel of the game and dew played a big role in the end. We were 15-20 runs short. But at least there is something to gain from this match, the bowlers did a great job at the start,” said Pant in post match interview.

“Hopefully if something like this happens, we can pull it off. In the second innings, there was much more dew, so the slower ball wasn’t stopping. So, we had to do something in the second innings,” he added. This was a marquee clash between the two sides especially with the two new captains at the helm. While Rishabh Pant was captaining Delhi Capitals in his second game, Sanju Samson too took up leadership recently.

Match report: In another last-over finish of IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals held their nerves with David Miller hitting a fifty before Chris Morris stepped up to fire his team to a three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Thursday. Chasing a below-part target of 148, RR made 150/7 in 19.4 overs for their first win of the season.

However, the winners of the inaugural season found themselves in a deep hole when they lost half their side for just 42 by the 10th over. It was thanks to Miller who anchored the chase and kept the innings from exploding. He started cautiously after walking in to bat at no. 5 and along with Rahul Tewatia (19), began rebuilding the innings with the pair adding 48 runs for the sixth wicket before being separated.

