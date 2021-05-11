- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: 'We Will be Back': Chennai Super Kings Share Memorable Video for Fans
CSK took the fans down memory lane on Tuesday, with a video of some of the best moments from IPL 2021.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 11, 2021, 2:31 PM IST
IPL 2020 wasn’t a season to remember for three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. But in IPL 2021, the team made amends and were back to their best. But once again, they hit the rock-bottom, as a few players from their side tested positive for Covid-19 along with a few from other teams. And hence, the tournament was suspended.
L Balaji and Mike Hussey had come out positive from their camp. But still, the CSK took the fans down memory lane on Tuesday, with a video of some of the best moments from IPL 2021.
“A re-ride of the #Summerof2021! Thirumbi Varuvom,” CSK captioned the video. They also promised that they would be back “to finish what they had started”.
Thanks For the memories this Season Thala @msdhoni #MSDhoni • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Bl7cdqUvb6
— Mohammed Aziz (@iaziz07) May 10, 2021
A re-ride of the #Summerof2021! Thirumbi Varuvom….#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/7bwI32E6T1
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 10, 2021
The post was well-received by the fans as they showed immense love to the team.
Miss you Yellove family pic.twitter.com/XVKTCrRi2m
— MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) May 10, 2021
This My champs pic.twitter.com/NCriwjmwyF
— Bhavya (@BhavyaDhoni) May 10, 2021


We 'll Back To Finish What We Started .#WhistlePodu #Thala #Dhoni #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fRIqN3b9Ug
— #TeamRakul (@TeamRakul10) May 10, 2021
We miss you #csk thala always thala
— அருள்ரூபன் டினோஜ் (@ArulrubanD) May 10, 2021
Not A Single Second Of Mine Goes without Missing U Guys ❤️
Rollercoaster Of Emotions pic.twitter.com/djUVRaLb7g
— Junaid MSDian™© (@junaid_csk_7) May 10, 2021
Miss you boys pic.twitter.com/RD8rzD8SOp
— A. (@akshaya_03) May 10, 2021
Latest pic of MS Dhoni with Mr and Mrs @robbieuthappa #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/niLXiT0FiC
— S Raj (@IamSujeetRaj) May 10, 2021
When the announcement to suspend the tournament was made, CSK were comfortably placed on the second position with 10 points from seven games. The two losses this season came from Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
