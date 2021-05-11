IPL 2021: 'We Will be Back': Chennai Super Kings Share Memorable Video for Fans

IPL 2020 wasn’t a season to remember for three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. But in IPL 2021, the team made amends and were back to their best. But once again, they hit the rock-bottom, as a few players from their side tested positive for Covid-19 along with a few from other teams. And hence, the tournament was suspended.

L Balaji and Mike Hussey had come out positive from their camp. But still, the CSK took the fans down memory lane on Tuesday, with a video of some of the best moments from IPL 2021.

“A re-ride of the #Summerof2021! Thirumbi Varuvom,” CSK captioned the video. They also promised that they would be back “to finish what they had started”.

The post was well-received by the fans as they showed immense love to the team.

We miss you #csk thala always thala — அருள்ரூபன் டினோஜ் (@ArulrubanD) May 10, 2021

Not A Single Second Of Mine Goes without Missing U Guys ❤️ Rollercoaster Of Emotions pic.twitter.com/djUVRaLb7g — Junaid MSDian™© (@junaid_csk_7) May 10, 2021

When the announcement to suspend the tournament was made, CSK were comfortably placed on the second position with 10 points from seven games. The two losses this season came from Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

