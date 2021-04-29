CRICKETNEXT

IPL 2021: We Will Need to Score More Runs as a Batting Group-Sanju Samson After Another Loss

Rajasthan Royals have managed to win just a couple of games so far in IPL 2021.

Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson is getting desperate with every loss. With tournament now getting into the business end, RR continue to suffer one loss after the other. They have manged to get just two wins under their belt and even in Delhi their fortunes didn’t change as they went down to Mumbai in a very one-sided manner.

“Surely, a few runs short, maybe around 20-25 runs short. We were going on nicely (with the bat), but didn’t finish well. The bowlers have been doing their job well, but as batsmen, we need to get them a good score to defend. It was a good wicket, the ball was coming on nicely and they (MI) batted really well, as a team, we will need to score more runs as a batting  group. Trust yourself, play positive and fearless cricket – that’s all one should do.

There is a lot riding on RR and especially on their captain to come good but just like every year, Samson has failed to take his good form ahead once the initial phase of the tournament ends. His average in IPL for last couple of years after first three game has remained ordinary over the years. Earlier the franchise donated Rs 7 Crore in India’s fight against Covid-19. “Rajasthan Royals is pleased to announce a contribution of INR 7.5 Crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of Covid-19 virus,” a press release from the franchise said.

