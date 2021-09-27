IPL 2021, UAE Leg Week 1 Hits and Misses: KKR’s Iyer Catches the Eye; Torrid Start for MI; DC, CSK Sustain Momentum

It’s been a week since the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 started and we are already through to 10 games and while teams like Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have managed to sustain the early momentum they picked up in the first phase earlier this year, some have struggled with the change in conditions and nature of the pitch and also personnel changes. The business end of the tournament is already upon us and leading the pack are CSK and DC, who, more or less, have secured their playoff spots. However, defending champions Mumbai Indians remain winless in the UAE leg thus far while SRH are mathematically out of the race to finish in the top four in the league stages. Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the mid-table scrum consisting of Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and MI.

IPL POINTS TABLE | PURPLE CAP | ORANGE CAP | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL FULL COVERAGE

The second phase also threw up some unlikely heroes – namely a certain Venkatesh Iyer, while T20 veteran Dwayne Bravo wound back the clock with some vintage Caribbean flavour. The struggles for David Warner continue along with the big guns, while some have managed to carry forward their first phase form to UAE. Here’s a look at the top hits and misses from the week gone by in IPL 2021

Winless Mumbai in danger of missing out on playoffs

Mumbai Indians started the UAE leg with 4 wins and three losses and were well and truly in the race for the playoffs. However, after three straight losses in the UAE, the defending champions find themselves in a very precarious, and unfamiliar, position. After ten matches they are languishing at No.7 with the second-worst net run-rate in the league so far -0.551. While Rohit Sharma is leading the run tally for MI with 326 runs at 36.22, the biggest blow for MI has been the lack of form of their two key players in the middle-order – Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Both Kishan and Yadav threw down the gauntlet scoring 516 runs at 57.33 and 480 at 40.00, respectively, last season to earn India call-ups. But, since then, both theirs forms have plummeted with Kishan barely getting past 100 after 8 matches while Yadav averages just 18.90 after ten matches. Add to that the ineffectiveness of Krunal Pandya both with the bat and ball and junior Pandya’s injury concerns, the engine room of MI has gone Kaput. Kieron Pollard has been holding the ship for MI, but he has lacked support this season. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been consistently good, so has been the young leggie Rahul Chahar, but it is the batting that has been a cause of concern for Mumbai Indians. Sharma too, despite his 326 runs, seemed to have slowed down and has strike rate of 128.85 is the lowest among players with over 250 runs this season.

Delhi Capitals on the Charge

Delhi Capitals led the points tally when IPL 2021 in India came to an abrupt stop, but that has not affected the Rishabh Pant-led unit. The most complete team of the season so far, might be facing stiff competition from a resurgent CSK, but they have motored along in a smart way and are on the cusp of making to the playoff for their third straight season. A returning Shreyas Iyer could very well have altered DC’s momentum, but the smart decision to stick with Pant as the skipper has worked out well for the Delhi-based franchise. Add to that, to not just little effect, the Protea pace merchants’ – Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada – stellar form with the ball, Delhi have been near unbeatable. Iyer has returned from injury in a grand style and has scored 90 in just two matches while Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been able to provide solid starts to the team that has been well capitalised by Pant and Co. in the middle. But the real game-changer has been the two South Africans who have enjoyed the pace and bounce on offer on UAE tracks. Nortje has played two matches so far and has taken four wickets with an economy of just 3.75. Rabada, on the other hand, had 12 wickets from nine games while Avesh Khan has been the surprise package with 15 wickets in twin games at 19.13 and an economy of 7.55. DC have notched up facile wins over PBKS, SRH, and RR so far. Awaiting them are the big guns in the final leagues matches, but with 16 points already in the bag, DC will take a lot of confidence heading into the final week of the league stages.

Chennai Super Kings’ Resurgence

That CSK got their act together post a horror 2020 was evident from the way they started the tournament and they have continued to find ways to win and are now jostling for the top spot with DC match after match. If you want to predict the finalists for IPL 2021, having these two teams as your picks, seems to be a given thing at this point in time. To put it simply, CSK have got their mojo back. There has been a change in strategy with a very visible effort to score runs in the middle-orders quickly and not really use the middle-overs as a base for the final flourish the CSK is so accustomed to. Young Ruturaj Gaikwad and veteran Faf du Plessis have provided solid starts that have been built on by Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu while the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja have proved how devastating they can be as finishers down the order, and this despite the fact that Suresh Raina has had a dull IPL 2021 so far. The bowlers too have come together well thus far for CSK.

Iyer, not Sreyas, but Venkatesh

All eyes were on Shreyas Iyer before the start of the UAE leg. The former DC skipper was coming off a length injury layoff and even though he was named in the standbys list in India’s T20 World Cup squad, there was a sense of eagerness to watch him bat. Little did anyhow know that it will be the other Iyer, Venkatesh who will hog the limelight, at least for the first week of the UAE leg. A studious student who preferred cricket over an MNC job shone through when given the opportunity by KKR. He has only played three matches so far – all in the UAE leg and has 156 runs at 56.00 and more importantly striking at a mind-boggling 155.55. Only Shimron Hetmyer and Ambati Rayudu have scored at a quicker pace than Iyer this season among players who have scored at least 100 runs. Iyer’s Yuvraj-isque style of batting has already earned him fans and if he continues in the same vein, who knows, this MP player who once blasted 198 in the Vijay Hazare trophy could very well see himself wearing the blue. In his first match against RCB, after Varun Chakravarthy ran through the RCB line-up with 4/13 in his 4, Iyer joined forces with Shubman Gill scoring 41 off just 27 balls. In the next game, he combined with Rahul Tripathi and scored 30-ball 53 in a tough run-chase against Mumbai Indians.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here