IPL 2021: Went Blank When Axar Patel was Asked to Bowl Super Over, Says Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Avesh Khan said he was at his wits’ end when senior pro Axar Patel was asked to bowl the super over against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday night.

DC won the nerve-wracking contest after the match was tied with both teams scoring 159 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

“At that time, I was completely blank. I was wondering what was happening because just before that (super over), the coach (Ricky Ponting) had asked me to be ready… that I will have to bowl the over,” said the 24-year-old bowler, who is a strong contender for the purple cap after his three-wicket haul against SRH.

also read: IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS: Golden Ducks and Catches But It Was An Eoin Morgan Show

“So, I was thinking about the field (placement) because I knew SRH’s David Warner and Kane Williamson would come out to bat. I was making mental notes of the field I would like to have,” Avesh told Axar during an informal chat posted on the DC website on Tuesday.

“I got a surprise when the ball was handed over to you (Axar). Then I was like, ‘it’s OK’, what can I do,” said Avesh.

The pace bowler from Indore, though, praised Axar’s enterprise for walking up to skipper Rishabh Pant and asking to bowl the nerve-jangling over.

also read: IPL 2021: WATCH – The Best of Behind The Scenes

“You came back into the team for the first match of the season after missing the previous four and asked for the super over and won the match for us. It’s truly amazing,” Avesh told Axar.

On whether the thought that he could wear the purple cap soon excite him, Avesh said: “It’s just that I want the team to win because that matters a lot. It doesn’t feel nice if the team loses despite you taking any number of wickets. I took three wickets (against SRH) but what mattered to me was that the team won. I’m not looking at the purple cap, just concentrating on the matches and trying to bowl my best.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here