IPL 2021: 'We're Used to This, Not Something New for Us' - KL Rahul on Another Tight Game

Punjab Kings, formerly Kings XI Punjab, played plenty of thrillers last season and more often than not ended up on the wrong side of the result. They began IPL 2021 with a thriller against Rajasthan Royals, but this time they emerged winners. They posted 221 and although RR came close thanks to Sanju Samson’s century, they managed only 217 to fall four runs short.

PBKS captain KL Rahul was happy and relieved, saying his team was used to such tight games.

“I didn’t stop believing in the team, and we knew a couple of wickets will bring us back. The game went deep only because me included, we dropped some sitters. We bowled well until about 11-12 overs. We’re used to this, and it’s not something new for us, but a win like this brings the team together,” he said at the post match presentation.

Rahul said Punjab will play an aggressive brand of cricket, like the one Deepak Hooda exhibited in his 64 off 28.

“We batted really well and bowled well in patches. We weren’t consistent with the lengths but the bowlers will learn. A lot of talented, skilful players, and it’s important that we back them.

“It was an amazing innings from Hooda, and that’s the kind of fearless batting we want to see in the IPL. We have been tentative sometimes, and it’s important for us to play fearlessly at times, so I am happy that the expectations are being understood and met. Gayle and Hooda were both good that way.”

Arshdeep Singh defended 13 in the final over, and 5 off the last ball.

“I always go to Arshdeep for crucial overs and he enjoys the pressure. He loves being in the contest and I love throwing him the ball, and he trusts himself and trusts his skills, so that’s always good to see.”

Arshdeep said the plan was to bowl yorkers outside off stump to Sanju Samson.

“The plan was simple and it was to execute six balls wide outside off. I tried to york him. The only thing he could get was a four. But he got under one of those. But still the plan was to execute the same.

“The staff and the captain have been very supportive. They were telling me in the practice game, what role I need to play. That really helps the confidence. The form was really good in the 20 over tournament. The ball was coming out nicely. We have a knack of playing close games. Good to get those two points.”

