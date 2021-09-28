IPL 2021: When Conditions Assist, Bowlers Turn Match-winners

Bowlers winning matches in IPL 2021 is delightful. In the T20 format loaded in favour of trigger-happy batsmen taking advantage of shorter boundaries, a hat-trick by medium-pacer Harshal Patel lifted Royal Challengers Bangalore on the ladder to victory at the Dubai International stadium on Sunday. The feat is similar to a knockout punch by a lightweight against a heavyweight boxer, outwitting power-hitters Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard using guile and triggering a collapse in mighty Mumbai Indians. Pandya and Pollard bank shoulder strength and timing to swat deliveries within bat range into the stands. This was time, both power-hitters were in for a rude shock.

Chasing 165 in 20 overs would not give anxious moments otherwise, the slower wickets in UAE this time of the year allowed bowlers to prove useful in more ways than the shorter format allows them to. MI were shot out for 111 before the overs ran out, as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal twisted the knife further by attacking the stump. He grabbed three wickets against batsmen trapped in a web of pressure to deliver quick runs. Earlier in the competition, fast bowler Kartik Tyagi (Rajasthan Royals) delivered in death overs against Punjab Kings, for whom young spinner Ravi Bishnoi tilted the scales against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tyagi and Bishnoi were named MoM, a rare honour for bowlers in this format. Bowlers asserting themselves in defence of moderate or low IPL totals is a pointer to how the 2021 T20 World Cup later may unfold.

Stroke-players willing to be patient at the crease, adept at conventional batting and ready to adapt are likely to be effective on wickets in the UAE and Oman, rather than resort to slogging witnessed in earlier IPL editions. The bowlers laboured to complete their quota of four overs on such wickets, were reduced to an embarrassment in high-intensity chases as aggressive batsmen feasted on runs in helpful conditions. The quality of bowlers did not matter.

Patel, the Purple Cap holder, and Chahal are not surprise packets in IPL and were backed by their respective captains and had the confidence to stick to their strengths. Tyagi and Bishnoi, former India U-19 World Cuppers who moved up into the senior ranks, showed the courage to grab opportunities against big-hitters who clearly underestimated them. Going by the results in the first 10 matches in UAE, teams defended moderate or low totals in five games. Mumbai Indians’ collapse to 111 all out was the second-lowest total, higher than 92 by RCB in a shockingly low-scoring tie against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The World Cup attacks will be manned by established names in most squads, the known bowlers who can develop new tricks of the trade may be in a better position to unsettle batsmen. Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Dwayne Bravo showed the value of variety in trajectory and pace in a three-wicket haul against RCB. He will be a bowler to watch in the remaining part of this IPL, later for West Indies in the ICC event, to be staged in the UAE. India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, in form for Mumbai Indians, can be tough to handle due to hostile pace off a short run-up, control over angles and reputation to size up batsman’s weak links quickly.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, still in red-hot form for Delhi Capitals, has the experience and expertise to be a handful on the slower UAE wicket. Chahal, a member of India’s 2019 World Cup squad in England and overlooked for the T20 World Cup, appears to have put the disappointment behind and enjoyed teasing and taunting some of the most destructive batsmen in T20 cricket. The battle between the bat and ball takes on the contours of a chess game when bowlers get on top, as the variables like angels and all the mind games come into play. It is now time for India’s T20 World Cuppers to win matches for their IPL side, Rahul Chahar for example.

Moderate totals on tough batting tracks, facing bowlers with tails up, reduce the influence of crude slogging in deciding 20:20 match outcomes, adding to the richness of cricket as classy willow-wielders get among the runs. The sight of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in full flow, Ruturaj Gaikwad carrying his bat through the CSK innings in a 58-ball 88 not out, Venkatesh Iyer’s crisp stroke-making at the crease for Kolkata Knight Riders can make T20 watching a pleasure. When conditions assist bowlers to turn match-winners, the reminder of IPL 2021 to follow will bring out the quality in batsmen and ensure that the blade is not used as a sledgehammer.

