IPL 2021: When I Came Out to Bat, Maxwell Told me that He didn't Want to Run Much - de Villers

Cricket is all about partnerships and when a duo like AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell are in sync with the thoughts, strikes and a game plan, a lot can happen on the field. This became clear in their last match held on Sunday, April 18 against KKR where the two batsmen grounded Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling strategies in Chennai. The duo was merciless and took the KKR bowlers out to the boundaries as the Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a grandeur total of 204/4. Glenn Maxwell scored a 49-ball 78 while AB De Villiers was unbeaten on 76 off 36. Captain Virat Kohli’s overwhelmed response could be seen in his tweet.

What a special evening, today. 3 out of 3 wins & my debut for this amazing franchise 13 years ago, on this day. Thank you to each one of you for your love & support. ❤️@RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/fTLoVsNbU3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 18, 2021

The Eoin Morgan led side were wrapped at 166 for 8 as RCB hauled a 38-run win which became their third win on the trot in IPL 2021.

After the victory, AB De Villiers in a chit-chat session with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, expressed that he enjoys playing with Maxwell as both of them are a similar kind of players who always want to leave an impact in the game. Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen sharing his thoughts via tweet.

Faith & patience 🙏🏻💪🏻 great win pic.twitter.com/2vU5kYFvXh — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 18, 2021

“I laid out a good foundation and then their leg-spinner (Varun Chakravarthy) came on, I sensed he was bowling defensively and I realised that was my moment. When Russell came on, he was stuck with wide deliveries, I opened up and it put him under pressure,” De Villiers told Chahal in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

“When I came out to bat, I realised Maxwell was tired and he told me that he does not want to run much. To be honest, we enjoy playing together. We are similar players with a lot of energy and we love having an impact for the team. When I came out to bat, the thought was to get a base together and get a partnership going. I knew if we get a partnership, we will sense a weakness somewhere which we did,” he added.

RCB has managed to record their third victory in a row this season. This is the first time that RCB has bagged their first three games in an IPL season.

