IPL 2021: When MSD Retires, He Will Be Remembered as One of The Greatest Finishers of All Time, Feels Ricky Ponting

Following their four-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals chief coach Ricky Ponting showered praise on MS Dhoni, saying that the CSK captain is no doubt one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen.

Dhoni had a difficult time with the bat this IPL season, and many thought it might be time for him to take a backseat. But the veteran batsman, like he has done several times in the past, performed when it mattered most for his team to lead them to victory.

He played a sensational knock of 18 not out off just six balls to take CSK into the IPL 2021 final.

“He has been one of the greats, don’t think there is any doubt there," said Ponting of Dhoni in the post-match press conference. “We were sitting in the dugout thinking if it will be (Ravindra) Jadeja or Dhoni coming next, I put my hand up straight away and said I am pretty sure Dhoni will come out now and try and ice the game."

The former Australian skipper further said, “We probably didn’t execute as well as we needed to, and you know that if you miss, he is going to make you pay. He has done it for a long time now and I think our bowlers just missed their areas a little bit. I think when he retires, he will be remembered as one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen."

