- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Whenever Hardik Pandya Comes, I Go for His Wicket: Amit Mishra
Leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who made a resounding comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) by taking four wickets for 24 runs against Mumbai Indians
- IANS
- Updated: April 20, 2021, 10:39 PM IST
Leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who made a resounding comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) by taking four wickets for 24 runs against Mumbai Indians, said his strategy of going for the wickets paid off.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
The Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler, who is playing only the second match of this season after the previous season – IPL 2020 — was curtailed due to a finger injury, said he always likes to attack the batsmen.
Also Read: DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021 Today’s Match: Kieron Pollard Strikes for Mumbai, Steve Smith Departs
“I always think about the wickets. I feel whenever you bowl in T20s, and you take wickets, then you put the opposition team under pressure. I never change my bowling, I try to bowl to my strengths,” said Mishra after his spell helped DC restrict MI to 137/9 in 20 overs.
Mishra talked about his strategy to get rid of Hardik Pandya. He got both skipper Rohit Sharma and Pandya in one over. Both the batsmen were caught in the deep.
Also Read: IPL 2021, DC vs MI Match Preview: Mumbai Aim to Resolve Middle Order Woes Against Confident Delhi
“I always think about variations not change in pace. Whenever he (Hardik Pandya) comes, I’ll go for a wicket. I just tossed it up, went for the wicket and got it,” said Mishra who has 164 wickets and is just six behind Lasith Malinga’s IPL record of 170 wickets.
“The pitch was little bit holding there, just trying to bowl in the right areas,” he added.
Also Read: WATCH – Hardik, Krunal, Natasa Stankovic & Pankhuri Sharma’s ‘The Pandya Swag’
Mishra played his first game on April 10 against Chennai Super Kings but went for 27 runs in his three overs and wasn’t able to pick a wicket. That was his first match after October 3 last year.
He was dropped after that. But on a spin-friendly and slow MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch, he proved his worth.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule