IPL 2021: Who is Harshal Patel---The Bowler Who Took a Fifer Against Mumbai Indians

The 30-year-old Harshal Patel is on cloud nine after grabbing a five-for against Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the IPL 2021. Here’s all you need to know about this cricketer.

Why is he in Limelight?-It was a stellar bowling effort by RCB, especially Harshal Patel, to restrict five-time winners MI to just 159 in the opening encounter of the IPL 2021. The all-rounder returned with figures of 5/26 in his four overs and managed to pick his first fifer in the tournament.What was noteworthy is the fact that this was first ever fifer recorded against Mumbai Indians, since the inception of the league. The previous best figures against MI were 4-6 by Rohit Sharma, while playing for Deccan Chargers.

Harshal Patel Salary: He draws a salary of Rs 20 Lakh (According to his IPL 2021 contract). He made his debut in 2012. And since then he stayed at Bangalore only to be roped in by Delhi Capitals. He was traded to RCB along with Daniel Sams ahead of the IPL 2021 Auctions.

Harshal Patel Net Worth: It is being reported that he has a net worth of Rs 10 to Rs 15 Crore. This includes his salary from IPL and also the salary he earns as a captain of Haryana Ranji team. A report in Insidesport.co says he has earned Rs 12.56 Crore just from IPL.

Harshal Patel Wickets: The bowler has 51 wicket so far after playing 49 games.After his spell, Harshal said, “Ball started tailing a bit when I came into bowl the 16th over, that was my cue. And I executed brilliantly. You can’t look at the opposition all the time. All you need to focus on at the top of your mark is your execution and planning and that’s what I did.“It was very clear from the beginning I was going to bowl two overs at the death but today I bowled three. Feels great. This is my first five-wicket haul in all the T20s I’ve played. Coming against MI it feels special. It’s a decent batting surface. Just the dimensions allow you to take pace off. Also the bounce isn’t as good as it usually is. It’s probably keeping low. But I don’t think it’s a two-paced wicket”

