IPL 2021: Who won what: Complete list of awardees for the season

Chennai Super Kings claimed their 4th IPL title beating the Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals in a one-sided encounter. Faf du Plessis starred in the dominant display with his 86 off 59 balls winning the player of the match. The tournament saw many such performances throughout the season which were awarded on the final night.

Here is the complete list of award-winners of IPL 2021

Winners: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their 4th title this season.

Runners-Up: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost an IPL final for the first time after winning the title in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir.

Fairplay Award: Rajasthan Royals (RR) won this award for playing the gentlemen’s game with ethics in the best manner.

Orange Cap: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) scored the most runs this season with his opening partner du Plessis falling short of him by just 2 runs. Gaikwad made 635 runs while Faf scored 633.

Purple Cap: Harshal Patel (RCB) took the most wickets this season with 32 wickets equaling the record of Dwayne Bravo of taking the most wickets in a single season. Harshal however achieved the feat in fewer matches.

Most Valuable Player: Harshal Patel (RCB) won this title after taking 32 wickets from 15 games securing 264.5 points.

Emerging Player: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) won this title for being the most promising young player amid players of a certain age and International experience according to the criteria for this award.

Game Changer of the Season: Harshal Patel (RCB) for securing the most fantasy points. The RCB bowler had 1081 points.

Super Striker of the Season: Shimron Hetmyer (DC) won this award with a strike rate of 168.

Most Sixes in the Season: KL Rahul (PBKS) hit the most 30 sixes this season.

Powerplayer of the season: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) for his quick-fire knocks in the power play and winning the power player of the match award in 4 games.

Perfect catch of the season: Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS) took a terrific catch in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 21 of the season covering diving ahead after covering a lot of ground in the deep.

