IPL 2021: Who'll Win El Clasico? Virender Sehwag Thinks Mumbai Indians; Here's Why

The second half of the IPL resumes in few hours time but before that experts are busy predicting the winner of tonight’s clash between Chennai Superkings and Mumbai Indians. Five-time champion Mumbai are favourites and former India opener Virender Sehwag is certainly not against the tide. Both the teams have produced a number of thrillers over a period of time and the clash between two sides garnered a cult status. So much so that, it is called the El Clasico of IPL.

IPL 2021: League Returns to UAE With T20 World Cup in Sight

Sehwag feels Chennai would lack a solid batting line up on pitches of UAE, here’s what he said: “Chennai’s average score in India was 201 during the first phase but I think when it comes to UAE tracks, they would be lacking a bit in batting firepower. If I have to pick one team, that will be Mumbai.”

He added that Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are the front-runner for this year’s edition which was suspended midway in May due to Covid crisis in India. “Since the second half has been shifted to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, I think Delhi and Mumbai will again be favourites and the five-time champions are slightly ahead," Sehwag told PTI.

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Three Sixes Away From Becoming First India Batter to Record 400 Sixes in T20s

The much-awaited second phase of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will get underway on Sunday with a high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The exciting match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai and is slated to commence at 07:30 PM IST. MI is currently ranked fourth in the IPL 2021 points table and will be looking to start the UAE leg with a win over the second-ranked CSK. Additionally, the second leg of IPL 2021 will also be a momentous occasion as the marquee tournament will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after the previous season.

Both sides are the two most successful teams and also share the greatest rivalry in IPL history. While MS Dhoni-led CSK have won three titles, Rohit Sharma-led MI have won the most — five trophies so far. Despite CSK’s consistent run under Dhoni, Mumbai take the honours in the overall head-to-head battle. Both sides have faced each other in 32 IPL matches with MI winning 19 times, while CSK have won 13 times so far.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here