IPL 2021: Who's Parthiv Patel's X-Factor Player in Delhi Capitals? Yes, Rishabh Pant

Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has picked Rishabh Pant as his ex-factor from Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL 2021. When asked to pick that one special player from Delhi franchise, Parthiv named the youngster solely based on his current batting form.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports’ show GAME PLAN, former Team India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel said: “I think Rishabh Pant. Because if he wasn’t in his best of form last season, this year the way he has batted for India, I think he carries a lot of confidence with him and that’s what you want when you are playing a T20 game. ”

He also said that likening him to MS Dhoni will only hamper his career.

“You don’t want any doubts in your mind and especially a player like Rishabh Pant. He was burdened with the comparison of MS Dhoni and he also tried to do that, but he himself is brilliant player. He doesn’t have to worry about being like MS Dhoni. He can be better than MS Dhoni or he can win matches on his own every given time. So, I think Rishabh Pant will be probably hold the key for Delhi Capitals.”

Earlier Pant’s colleague Ajinkya Rahane had said he was looking to regain his rhythm in his first practice session for the Delhi Capitals after getting out of quarantine in Mumbai.Rahane last played in India’s fourth Test against England that ended on March 6.

“I batted for the first time in 20 days. We came out after being in quarantine for seven days, so I was just looking to get into the groove and get into a good rhythm. And as we get closer to the tournament, it will be all about maintaining that good rhythm and momentum,” said Rahane.Veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra said that he is also working on his batting.