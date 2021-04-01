- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Who's Parthiv Patel's X-Factor Player in Delhi Capitals? Yes, Rishabh Pant
Former India wicket-keeper also said that Rishabh Pant has been 'burdened' with the expectations of India's legendary wicket-keeper batsman and captain MS Dhoni.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 1, 2021, 3:33 PM IST
Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has picked Rishabh Pant as his ex-factor from Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL 2021. When asked to pick that one special player from Delhi franchise, Parthiv named the youngster solely based on his current batting form.
IPL 2021: I’m Convinced Captaincy Will Make Him An Even Better Player: Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant
Speaking exclusively on Star Sports’ show GAME PLAN, former Team India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel said: “I think Rishabh Pant. Because if he wasn’t in his best of form last season, this year the way he has batted for India, I think he carries a lot of confidence with him and that’s what you want when you are playing a T20 game. ”
He also said that likening him to MS Dhoni will only hamper his career.
“You don’t want any doubts in your mind and especially a player like Rishabh Pant. He was burdened with the comparison of MS Dhoni and he also tried to do that, but he himself is brilliant player. He doesn’t have to worry about being like MS Dhoni. He can be better than MS Dhoni or he can win matches on his own every given time. So, I think Rishabh Pant will be probably hold the key for Delhi Capitals.”
IPL 2021: With a New Stance, Cheteshwar Pujara Hits Consecutive Sixes in CSK Nets | WATCH
Earlier Pant’s colleague Ajinkya Rahane had said he was looking to regain his rhythm in his first practice session for the Delhi Capitals after getting out of quarantine in Mumbai.Rahane last played in India’s fourth Test against England that ended on March 6.
“I batted for the first time in 20 days. We came out after being in quarantine for seven days, so I was just looking to get into the groove and get into a good rhythm. And as we get closer to the tournament, it will be all about maintaining that good rhythm and momentum,” said Rahane.Veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra said that he is also working on his batting.
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule