IPL 2021: Why is MS Dhoni Batting in CSK's Lower Order? Gautam Gambhir Explains

During the India led of IPL 2021, MS Dhoni batted in the top-five just twice out of the four times he came out to bat for Chennai Super Kings. There were times when he even sent Sam Curran ahead of him leading to questions why isn’t Dhoni, one of the greatest finishers of all time, not batting in the top-half.

However, not that CSK have needed his services with the bat to bail them out this time around. The top-half has done a fine job so far with the three-time winners winning five out of seven matches played to occupy the second spot in the standings.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has a theory why Dhoni is now prefers to bat at no. 7,

“MS was a player who would’ve actually batted at number 4 or 5 but we’ve seen in the first leg that he normally bats at number 6 or 7," Gambhir said on Star Sports’ show Game Plan. “There are times when he’s actually pushed Sam Curran before him as well."

He continued, “The reason behind this is that he’s probably trying to be a mentor and a wicketkeeper, who can lead the side and keep wickets."

Gambhir reckons that Dhoni still has the power to make the best use of the final few deliveries in an innings but since he has stopped playing international cricket, it’s not going to be an easy task.

“If the situation comes to a point where he probably has to play 8 or 10 balls, he can just go out there and whack them," he said.

“It’s (though) going to be difficult for him, because you are not playing international cricket. IPL is a very difficult tournament, its not like CPL and other leagues. IPL is where you face top-quality bowlers. For me, I think the biggest challenge for CSK will be that the top order needs to fire because that’s not the case anymore," he said.

