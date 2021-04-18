IPL 2021: 'Why Not Give Kedar Jadhav A Chance?' Asks Pragyan Ojha After SRH Loss to Mumbai Indians

Three-time losers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been struggling to make a mark this season, as the team slogs on to make it to the top. Chasing for runs in Chennai has proved to be a rough spot for SRH, as the middle-order has accounted for a disappointing lack of runs all season.

Trio Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad and Vijay Shankar currently comprises the middle order, but the side will have to make some changes for any real effect to shake things up for them in the game. A viable alternative has been suggested in the form of Kedar Jadhav, who once played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

“He has the experience of playing in Chennai. He has played for CSK, which was his home venue. He has practiced a lot. If he gets a chance, he is a quality player and he has got that experience.

“When you see the middle-order not doing that well, why not give Kedar a chance? He has the experience and he has been there and done that,” said Praghyan Ojha, to Sports Today.

Jadav, a three-season veteran of MA Chidambaram Stadium’s field during his time with CSK, was bought at a base price for 2 crore during the IPL 2021 auctions this year. With Samad and Shankar failing to live up to expectations and Bairstow smashing a half-century only in the opener, Jadav’s addition could be a refreshing change for the side’s middle-order.

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta added onto these sentiments, suggesting that Jadav’s ‘unorthodox action’ could be well-suited to Chepauk, more so for tweakers than fast bowlers.”Kedar will bring in a little bit of experience in that middle-order, especially when you’re putting Bairstow at the top of the order. You have that middle-order which is inexperienced.

“Kedar, last season, was not the greatest. But having said that, he has got quality. We can’t deny that. Maybe put Kedar Jadhav in the middle order. And given the Chennai pitch, maybe he can give a couple of overs with his unorthodox action,” Dasgupta said.Sunrisers Hyderabad took a blow of 13 runs from Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

