IPL 2021: Will Discuss About David Warner's Return to Playing XI, Says SRH Skipper Kane Williamson

It was not an ideal start for Kane Williamson as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad as they slumped to yet another defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Jos Buttler scored his maiden T20 century while Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman picked three wickets each to guide Rajasthan Royals to a 55-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

After the match, when asked about David Warner’s return to the SRH playing XI, captain Kane Williamson said that the team management will have a lengthy discussion regarding that.

“He’s a world-class player and I’m sure a number of conversations will be had,” Williamson said in the post-match ceremony.

However, earlier in the day, Hyderabad’s coach Trevor Bayliss had hinted that David Warner may not play upcoming games in IPL 2021 as well.

Addressing the loss, he further said, “For us, we’ve had a number of challenges over the last three weeks, but we keep fronting up and make adjustments.”

Winning the toss, Williamson sent Rajasthan Royals to bat first. RR lost Yashavi Jaiswal early, however, Buttler stitched a 150-run partnership with Sanju Samson for the second wicket as RR set a mammoth target of 221 for SRH.

“It was a tough day and a very competitive total from Rajasthan. Jos was outstanding and had his day out. With the bat, you need a few things to go your way,” Williamson said.

Jos and Sanju are key threats on their side, so we wanted to bowl Rashid to bowl as many deliveries to them as possible…Exceptional batting from Rajasthan, but we need to build on a few things,” Williamson added.

On the eve of the match against Rajasthan Royals, Australian opener David Warner was stripped off SRH captaincy and Kane Williamson took over the rein of the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. Then on Sunday, SRH dropped the bomb when their Director of Cricketer Tom Moody ahead of the match announced that Warner will not be taking part against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“We had to make the hard call – someone had to miss out and unfortunately for Davey it’s him. He has been pretty good. He’s shocked and disappointed. You’d be disappointed if he wasn’t feeling that way,” Moody told Star Sports.

