IPL 2021: Will Rajasthan Royals Sign Lionel Messi? Kumar Sangakkara Has a Quirky Reply
The Sri Lankan great is set to work with Rajasthan Royals' new skipper Sanju Samson, who has replaced Steve Smith.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 1, 2021, 5:44 PM IST
With just months left in Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract, one of the biggest mystery currently in the world of sports is which club will Lionel Messi play for when this season comes to an end. Will it be Manchester City? Will it be Paris Saint-Germain? Or will Messi stay put at the Catalan club? Or will it be Indian Premier League’s Rajasthan Royals? Yes, you read it right!
In a video shared on the Royals’ YouTube channel, the former Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara who has joined the Rajasthan Royals franchise as their as the Director of Cricket for the 2021 edition can be seen sharing his opinions on the queries from fans. There, one fan asked, “Can we sign Messi in next year’s mega auction please?”
To which Sangakkara answered, “Are you talking about Lionel Messi? Well, wonderful to have a player like him. I’m sure with his talent, he can definitely play some cricket as well.”
One of them even asked Sangakkara who among the current batters plays the Sanga drive (cover drive) the best? Sangakkara was in a bit of a dilemma but named Ben Stokes and Samson from the Royals. He also praised Virat Kohli and believes that even Shivam Dube can nail the stroke.
“There’s quite a few, in our team itself, there’s quite a few. Ben Stokes is one, Sanju Samson can also play the drive. Virat Kohli, of course, has a beautiful balance and great transfer into his cover drive.
“And hopefully, I want to see Shivam Dube play them as well. It’s one of my favourite shots. And there are so many batters in the world who play it much better than I ever did,” he stated.
