IPL 2021: Will Try to Help KL Rahul to Make Punjab Kings Better, Says Moises Henriques

The 2020-21 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) saw all-rounder Moises Henriques leading his side Sydney Sixers to their third title. After achieving tremendous success in BBL, the right-handed batsman is all set to represent Punjab Kings in the upcoming 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was picked by the franchise during the IPL 2021 auction for a stunning Rs 4.2 crores.

Speaking about his stint with Sydney Sixers and upcoming T20 Extravaganza, Moises Henriques reckoned that a captain doesn’t necessarily run the game as he has other ten players to help him. The 34-year-old stated that he is willing to help Punjab skipper KL Rahul as much as he can to make the team better during the entire tournament.

“Just because you’re the captain, it doesn’t mean you run the show. I had 10 other very good players, very good leaders out there helping me. And now I’ll be trying to do the same for KL (Rahul), whether it be while playing or watching the game. It is about trying to make the team get better from wherever I may be,” the Punjab Kings’ website quoted Henriques as saying.

Further in the interaction, the Australian star highlighted the importance of good fielding saying that it forms a huge part of any team’s success in a game as you can save constantly runs for your team if you are agile and quick on the field.

“I think fielding is a huge part of the game that doesn’t get the praise and the acknowledgement it deserves. If you can constantly save 5-10 runs in the field whilst the other teams are probably losing a few runs on the field every time,” explained the 34-year-old.

