IPL 2021: Will Work With BCCI to Ensure Everyone Gets Safe Passage Home: RCB
The tournament was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday after a spate of Covid-19 infections came up within its bio-bubble in Ahmedabad and New Delhi
- IANS
- Updated: May 4, 2021, 6:23 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) said that it will work in close consultation with the Indian cricket board to ensure those in the franchise reach home safely following the postponement of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The tournament was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday after a spate of Covid-19 infections came up within its bio-bubble in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.
IPL 2021: Full List of Covid19 Positive Players, Support, Ground Staff & Broadcast Team
“The safety and security of everyone in VIVO IPL 2021 is of paramount importance and we support the decision of BCCI to postpone the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore will work in consultation with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to ensure that everyone has a safe passage back home,” said RCB in a statement.
BCCI Let Their Hair Down’ – Former Cricketers Question IPL Bio-Bubble Security After Breach
Monday’s match between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium was postponed after two KKR players tested positive. The BCCI announced the postponement of the tournament shortly after news broke out that SunRisers Hyderabad’s(SRH) Wriddhiman Saha in Delhi and Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Amit Mishra in Ahmedabad tested positive on Tuesday.
“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” said a statement from the BCCI.
“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind,” the statement added.
The Board confirmed that all players will return to their families. On Monday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, had tested positive along with the ground staff at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. That forced three teams – KKR, CSK and DC to go into isolation. However, more positive cases on Tuesday made it impossible for the league to continue.
“These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times,” the statement said further.
“The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021,” it added.
