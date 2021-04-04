IPL 2021: Winning IPL or Scoring Ton - Saba Karim Picks What Would Virat Kohli Want in IPL

It has been over a year that Virat Kohli has not scored a ton in international cricket. His last came in a Test against Bangladesh in November 2019, in the Day-night match. While on the IPL front he has five tons, and now with him confirming that he would open the innings, means that the fans could finally be delighted with Kohli specials.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Hyderabad, Indore Kept as Standby Venue for IPL Due to Rising Cases in Mumbai

But Saba Karim feels that Kohli won’t be playing for centuries. “If you ask Virat Kohli about what he wants from this IPL, whether he wants to score a century or if wants RCB to be the champion, I feel Virat Kohli will definitely say that his dream is for RCB to be the champions and he has a significant contribution in that. I don’t think whether he scores a century or not will make a difference to Virat Kohli’s career. Yes, the difference will be made if Virat Kohli grabs the elusive IPL trophy,” Karim said during a discussion on India News.

But Karim feels that batting might be a bit challenging for him, as he has found ways to get out to spinners in the last couple of years. “It (playing on spin-friendly tracks in Chennai) will definitely be challenging, but the good thing is that Virat has decided to open the batting. It will be a very big opportunity for him to post a big score,” said Karim.

Meanwhile, The BCCI remains hopeful of conducting the scheduled IPL matches in Mumbai from April 10-25 despite a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the city and 10 members of the Wankhede Stadium staff testing positive for the deadly virus.

Indore and Hyderabad have been kept as stand by venues for the IPL in case the COVID situation spirals out of control. Mumbai is scheduled to host 10 games of the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ – 10 Years After World Cup Victory, Arjun Tendulkar & Prithvi Shaw’s Picture Surfaces Online

With in excess of 47,000 cases on Friday, Maharashtra is looking at a potential situation of mini-lockdown. Of equal concern to the organisers is the number of groundstaff at the Wankhede going up from 8 to 10 between Friday evening and Saturday morning.