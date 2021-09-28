IPL 2021: With 4 Games to go, Here's How The Battle for Playoffs Stacks Up

The second phase of IPL 2021 is now entering the business end. As far as the points table is concerned, Chennai Super Kings have turned things around after a disastrous campaign in 2020. They are now leading the points. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are the other two teams in the top 3 while KKR occupies the fourth spot. Interestingly, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have not yet won an IPL title and this could be a season when we get to see a new IPL champion.

In the last season, Delhi Capitals reached the final but were beaten by Mumbai Indians. It has been a shocking season for the defending champions as they have won only 4 of the 10 matches played so far, and are currently languishing at the number 7 spot. They need to win all their remaining 4 matches comprehensively if they have any ambitions of making it to the playoffs.

For Virat Kohli, this could be the season when he finally breaks the title jinx. He has already announced that he will step down as RCB captain at the end of this season and therefore will hope to go out with the trophy in the cabinet. RCB has made it to the finals on three occasions –- 2009, 2011 and 2016 — but have not been able to win the title.

Many experts believe that Delhi Capitals are the hot favourites to clinch their maiden IPL title this season. The side has been one of the most improved units over the last three years and they seem to have all the basics covered. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant have been great with the bat while the bowlers led by Kagiso Rabada have got the job done with the ball.

Mumbai Indians have won the title 5 times, while Chennai Super Kings have bagged it on 3 occasions. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the title twice while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have won it once each.

