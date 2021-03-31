IPL 2021: With a New Stance, Cheteshwar Pujara Hits Consecutive Sixes in CSK Nets | WATCH

It looks like we’ll get to see a newer version of Chetyeshwar Pujara when the new Indian Premier League season commences. The 33-year-old who is known for his defensive abilities was recently seen tonking the bowlers in the CSK nets.

In a video shared on Twitter, Pujara was seen batting with a different stance. A higher bat-lift than he does in Tests and he smashing aerial shots all over the park.

With this newly found aggressive approach, he first hoiks Deepak Chahar over deep mid-wicket then slog sweeps spinner, Karn Sharma, through the onside. He was also seen charging down the track to lift the ball over the long-on boundary and flicking one off his pads off another pacer. In his final shot of the video, Pujara takes the aerial route over the extra-cover region.

This is the first time since 2014 that the stalwart of Indian Test cricket is a part of the world’s premier T20 league. Earlier, he plied his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings.

Three-time champions CSK would hope Pujara takes this form into the tournament and garners quick runs. The right-hander last batted in the IPL in 2014 and was bought by CSK at the 2021 IPL auction at his base price of INR 50 lakh.

Pujara has played 30 matches in the IPL, scoring 390 runs in 22 innings. He has one fifty to his name in the format. Pujara, however, is definitely capable of improving his T20 record. In 2019, he had scored his maiden T20 hundred for Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and would be eyeing a similar performance in IPL 2021.

CSK is currently training in Mumbai where they play their first five matches. The side trained in Chennai from March 8 before checking in to their hotel for the mandatory seven-day quarantine ahead of the season.

The MS Dhoni-led side their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai.